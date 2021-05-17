Anthony Davis offered high praise to veteran Jrue Holiday and his wife, Lauren, for a generous donation from the Jrue and Lauren Holiday Social Impact Fund that will focus on helping African-Americans dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and continued police brutality.

The donation from Jrue Holiday and his wife consist of up to $1 million in grants for Black-led nonprofit organizations and businesses owned by Black individuals.

Last fall, the first round of funding took place after Jrue Holiday pledged the remainder of his salary from the 2019-20 season to create the fund.

The fund is set to focus on the communities of Milwaukee, New Orleans, Indianapolis and Los Angeles. The inclusion of New Orleans and Los Angeles no doubt got the attention of Davis, whose NBA career has been spent in those two cities.

While the donation will undoubtedly get massive applause, Jrue Holiday is surely primarily focused on the start of the NBA playoffs, with his Milwaukee Bucks set to face the Miami Heat.