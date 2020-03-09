Anthony Davis Says He’s Not Intimidated by Montrezl Harrell’s Antics

Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis was on the receiving end of Montrezl Harrell’s physical play on Sunday night, but the All-Star forward wasn’t going to be intimidated.

During the Lakers’ 112-103 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, Harrell repeatedly punished Davis defensively to try to prevent the seven-year veteran from getting to his spots.

Though he complained to the referees that Harrell was fouling and hacking him, Davis had to shrug it off so that he could focus on playing the game his way.

“You’ve got catch me on the run in order to hit me,” Davis told Yahoo Sports regarding his response to Harrell’s antics. “I’m not about to change how I play. If they want to do all that physical [expletive], then that’s fine. But I’m going to keep moving and using my speed. That stuff doesn’t bother me at all.”

Davis’ speed and quickness kept him from being stymied by the Clippers’ stingy defense.

Despite Harrell’s physically draining style of play, Davis delivered 30 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals to help the Lakers obtain their first win of the season against the Clippers.

Sunday night’s win marked Davis’ third straight game of 30 or more points.

Last week, he scored 37 points in a lopsided 120-107 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.

Against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, he recorded 30 points in a 113-103 win.