- Updated: February 5, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers continue to dominate the competition in the NBA this season with a 17-6 record thus far.
However, Anthony Davis has struggled when it has come to his impact on the offensive end of the floor.
After Thursday’s win over the Denver Nuggets, Davis addressed his offensive struggles and expressed his belief that he is still able to impact the game despite them.
“I’m a two-way player,” Davis said. “I don’t rely on offense for me to have a great season. I’m doing everything I can on the defensive end. … So when you are a two-way player, you don’t have to rely on one aspect of your game which is scoring. I can help my team win on the defensive end and make shots when I need to.”
Davis came into Thursday’s game averaging 22.3 points per game. The perennial All-Star has scored 25 points or more in just seven games this season. His best outing came against his hometown Chicago Bulls. He dropped 37 points in that game.
Although Davis has shown flashes of his dominant form offensively, he has been anything but consistent with his scoring. The one-time NBA champion finished with only 13 points against the Nuggets but did fill up the stat sheet with nine rebounds, three steals and two blocks.
Davis’ offensive woes aren’t a major issue with the Lakers flying high as arguably the team to beat in the NBA this season. However, that could quickly change if the team starts to struggle or LeBron James goes down with an injury.