In the aftermath of signing a new five-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis offered his reasoning for staying put instead of testing the free-agent market.

Anthony Davis: "I had to think about the reality of things too. I do have a history of injuries. Two-year deal, you have to bet on yourself. … I wanted to secure the most amount of years possible and be here long term with this team. I thought the 5-year deal was best for me." — Matthew Moreno (@MMoreno1015) December 4, 2020

Davis agreed to a new deal worth $190 million, which puts the minds of the Lakers and their fan base at ease.

In his first season with the Lakers during the interrupted 2019-20 campaign, the superstar was everything the franchise expected him to be after having paid heavily for his services in a trade last year.

Teaming with LeBron James, Davis averaged 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.5 steals per game, numbers that explain the steep cost to keep him in a Lakers uniform.

Davis also had a strong postseason and helped lead the Lakers to their first NBA title in a decade, delivering strong performances within the NBA bubble.

With the pressure of an uncertain future now gone, Davis is in a position to deliver a standout season as the team seeks to win back-to-back league titles. That quest begins later this month with the start of the 2020-21 regular season.