Anthony Davis’ heartwarming answer when asked what he’ll buy if Lakers win In-Season Tournament

Anthony Davis knows what he’s going to do with his prize money if the Los Angeles Lakers win the NBA’s first annual In-Season Tournament. With Christmas rapidly approaching, Davis revealed that he would use his winnings to get nice gifts for his wife and kids.

Players get an additional $200,000 for making the championship game, and each player on the team that wins the tournament gets $500,000. A lot of good gifts could be purchased with that amount.

Given the size of his contract with the Lakers, it’s safe to say that Davis probably doesn’t need the prize money in order to get nice gifts for his family, but it obviously couldn’t hurt. Before Davis can spend the prize money though, he has to help make sure that the Lakers actually win the whole thing. They need two more wins to do just that.

After pulling out a 106-103 victory over the Phoenix Suns earlier this week, the Lakers moved on to the semifinals of the tournament. They have gone a perfect 5-0 in tournament play so far.

L.A. will now face off against the New Orleans Pelicans in Las Vegas on Thursday night for a chance to move on to the championship game, which will take place on Saturday night. The winner of the contest between the Lakers and Pelicans will square off against the victor of the other semifinal game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.

Once the tournament is over, the Lakers will return to their regular season schedule next week. They will travel to Texas for a game against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night, and then they will play two straight games against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center.

After that, they’ll host the New York Knicks and then head out on the road for a few games to play against the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder before returning to L.A. to host the Boston Celtics on Christmas Day.

That will be the first of two games between the Lakers and Celtics this season. The two longtime rivals will also square off against each other on Feb. 1 in Boston.