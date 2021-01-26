Traditional basketball strategy dictates that a team ride the player who has the hot hand offensively.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis says that his team’s strategy is pretty much that when LeBron James is the hot hand.

Anthony Davis on when LeBron has it going: “We get out the way.” — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) January 26, 2021

James made his return to Northeast Ohio on Monday to play against his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He carried the Purple and Gold throughout the game with 46 points on a supernova 19-of-26 shooting from the field.

The Akron, Ohio native was also white-hot from downtown, as he made seven of his 11 3-ball attempts.

Coming into the contest, James was shooting 38.9 percent from beyond the arc on the season, which is significantly above his career average.

The Lakers are now 14-4 on the season, which is the best record in the NBA. They’re also undefeated on the road by winning their first 10 games of the campaign away from Staples Center.

As a result, James is arguably the leading candidate for the regular season MVP award about a month into the 2020-21 season.

L.A.’s seven-game road trip continues on Wednesday when they will take on the Philadelphia 76ers, who have the NBA’s best home record.