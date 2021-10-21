Anthony Davis gives hilarious update on Russell Westbrook: He’s ‘talking s–t to everybody’

The Los Angeles Lakers lost their season opener to the Golden State Warriors, and guard Russell Westbrook struggled in the game.

Westbrook finished with just eight points, five rebounds and four assists in the game. He also turned the ball over four times.

It’s a far cry from Westbrook’s stats last season with the Washington Wizards. During the 2020-21 campaign, he averaged 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and led the league with 11.7 assists per game.

While Westbrook didn’t look like his normal self in his Lakers debut, forward Anthony Davis explained that the All-Star guard was still his normal self in practice on Thursday.

Anthony Davis on Russell Westbrook today in practice: "He was himself. … Talking shit to everybody and all that. He was his normal self." — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) October 21, 2021

This is a positive sign for the Lakers, as it appears one bad game has done nothing to change Westbrook’s confidence.

Los Angeles will need him to find the best version of himself when the team faces the Phoenix Suns on Friday.

Phoenix eliminated the Lakers from the playoffs last season and went on to play in the NBA Finals.

Friday’s game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. PST in Los Angeles.