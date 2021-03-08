Not surprisingly, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry won the 2021 3-Point Contest at NBA All-Star Weekend.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis reacted to Curry’s victory on social media.

Most consider Curry to be the greatest pure outside shooter in NBA history, and he showed why on Sunday.

He beat out the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and the Utah Jazz’ Mike Conley in a dramatic final round.

After missing most of last season with a hand injury, Curry is back to being his best self this season. He’s averaging 29.7 points and 6.3 assists per game while hitting 41.1 percent of his 3-point attempts.

He’s single-handedly keeping his new-look Warriors in the playoff picture in the always tough Western Conference.

At 19-18, the Dubs may not be a very good team, but with Curry back and healthy, they have a puncher’s chance of beating anyone in the NBA on any given night.