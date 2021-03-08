- Anthony Davis’ emphatic reaction to Stephen Curry winning NBA 3-Point Contest
- Updated: March 8, 2021
Not surprisingly, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry won the 2021 3-Point Contest at NBA All-Star Weekend.
STEPH IS RIDICULOUS 🔥@StephenCurry30 is your 2021 #MtnDew3pt winner! pic.twitter.com/MwZzungsAX
— NBA TV (@NBATV) March 8, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis reacted to Curry’s victory on social media.
This man @StephenCurry30 is a cheat code bruh!!
— Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) March 8, 2021
Most consider Curry to be the greatest pure outside shooter in NBA history, and he showed why on Sunday.
He beat out the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and the Utah Jazz’ Mike Conley in a dramatic final round.
After missing most of last season with a hand injury, Curry is back to being his best self this season. He’s averaging 29.7 points and 6.3 assists per game while hitting 41.1 percent of his 3-point attempts.
He’s single-handedly keeping his new-look Warriors in the playoff picture in the always tough Western Conference.
At 19-18, the Dubs may not be a very good team, but with Curry back and healthy, they have a puncher’s chance of beating anyone in the NBA on any given night.