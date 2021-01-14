On Wednesday, the Brooklyn Nets shocked the basketball world by landing superstar James Harden from the Houston Rockets.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis gave the Nets some cautious praise for putting together the NBA’s latest superteam.

Anthony Davis' reaction on the James Harden trade: "He got to one of his destinations. He wanted to play there. We'll see how it goes. … They look good on paper. We'll see how it goes when those guys get in between the lines and get a chance to play alongside each other." pic.twitter.com/FK8lIlqKrM — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) January 14, 2021

Even before the trade, Brooklyn was being picked by a fair number of observers to reach the NBA Finals thanks to stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

However, amidst the excitement in Brooklyn, there’s also quite a bit of uncertainty surrounding the Nets.

Irving has been absent from the team for several days and still hasn’t given a specific reason for his absence. He was seen at a birthday party being held for his sister, and as a result, the NBA will investigate the matter.

The Nets bench also seems a bit thin after the Harden trade, as they had to send out Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert and Taurean Prince to land the 2018 regular season MVP.

Reportedly, the team is interested in signing 40-year old veteran Jamal Crawford to help fill the void.