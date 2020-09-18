- Anthony Davis Divulges Powerful Message LeBron James Offered Him Ahead of Lakers-Nuggets Series
Anthony Davis Divulges Powerful Message LeBron James Offered Him Ahead of Lakers-Nuggets Series
- Updated: September 18, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Friday.
Prior to the series, Lakers superstar LeBron James had a message for star Anthony Davis.
While he has never had to tell Davis how to handle himself on the court, James offered words of encouragement ahead of the series.
“But preparation for his first conference finals against the Nuggets, Davis said, the message that meant the most was hearing James say, ‘You’re going to be huge in this series,’” the Orange County Register’s Kyle Goon wrote.
The Lakers certainly will need Davis in this series. Denver has an exceptional big man in center Nikola Jokic.
One of the best players in the game, Jokic will be a tough defensive assignment for anyone on the Lakers.
However, Davis’ defensive pedigree, along with his size and athleticism, could help the Lakers minimize Jokic’s impact.
Davis and James have had amazing success in their first season as teammates.
Not only have they led the Lakers to the Western Conference Finals, but the duo was also named to the All-NBA first team earlier this week.
Now, their focus is on getting to the NBA Finals in order to bring a title back to Los Angeles.