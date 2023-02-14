Anthony Davis deactivates Instagram account following Lakers loss to Blazers

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered another deflating defeat on Monday when they fell to the Portland Trail Blazers, 127-115. Following the game, Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis seemingly made the decision to deactivate his Instagram.

Professional athletes have been known to delete social media accounts after losses for a number of reasons. Sometimes, it’s because the athlete doesn’t want to deal with the hate and vitriol that unfortunately often comes from dissatisfied fans.

Alternatively, players have also been known to delete social media accounts as a sign to fans that they are locking in.

For Davis, he could have decided to delete his account for a combination of those reasons. On Monday night, he had a solid outing, but it wasn’t enough to get the win. He finished with 19 points, 20 boards and three blocks.

On the season, Davis is averaging 25.9 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 55.6 percent from the field. His numbers represent the sort of stats that fans have come to expect from him during his illustrious career.

The question now is whether or not that kind of production from Davis will be enough to help the Lakers lift themselves up and become at least a top-10 seed in the Western Conference. As fans know, a top-10 spot is very important because the No. 10 seed is the final seed that takes part in the play-in tournament.

The Lakers are slipping in the standings and are now 2.5 games back of the 10th-place Utah Jazz. They have just one more game before the All-Star break. A win in that one would be a nice way for the Lakers to get momentum going in the right direction heading into the home stretch.

Davis himself will surely be extra motivated to get a win on Wednesday, as the game will pit his Lakers against his former team, the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pelicans currently sit at the No. 7 seed in the West with a 30-28 record on the year.