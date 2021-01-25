Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis is in his second season with superstar LeBron James.

The 27-year-old Davis recently admitted that he’s never seen James angry since coming to Los Angeles.

“He’s always happy. I’ve never seen LeBron mad — he’s always happy,” Davis told Colin Ward-Henninger of CBS Sports. “But on the flipside, he’s so determined and hard-working for basketball. So it’s a balance, and you’ve got to find a balance.”

Davis was shipped from the New Orleans Pelicans to the Lakers during the summer of 2019.

He was mainly brought in to work alongside James with the goal of winning an NBA title. Of course, the pair did just that by leading the Lakers to a title in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla. last season.

Yet, it’s incredible to think that Davis has never seen James angry after everything they’ve been through together.

The dynamic duo has been through a bevy of emotional situations together. Some of those incidents include being surrounded by international political tensions, the death of Lakers icon Kobe Bryant, the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic, a contentious presidential election and much more.

The Lakers hold a 13-4 record this season.