- Anthony Davis breaks down who’s Shaquille O’Neal and who’s Kobe Bryant in duo with LeBron James
- LeBron James sends touching message to Kobe Bryant’s family after Game 2 win
- Anthony Davis reveals argument he and LeBron James had on court in Game 2
- LeBron James’ astonished response after he and Anthony Davis get compared to Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal
- Video: Kyle Kuzma makes head-scratching pass that leaves LeBron James and Anthony Davis stunned
- Video: Nick Wright absolutely destroys Kyrie Irving for comments on LeBron James in clutch
- Jeanie Buss expresses deep pride over how Lakers have used season to honor Kobe Bryant
- Damian Lillard promotes strong message to haters who ‘love disrespecting’ LeBron James
- Anthony Davis points to one thing he’s jealous about LeBron James having
- Kyrie Irving directly address reportedly throwing shade at LeBron James
Anthony Davis breaks down who’s Shaquille O’Neal and who’s Kobe Bryant in duo with LeBron James
-
- Updated: October 3, 2020
With a 124-114 victory in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat, the Los Angeles Lakers are now just two wins away from their 17th NBA championship.
After the win, big man Anthony Davis compared his pairing with LeBron James to the duo of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal from years ago.
"He's Kobe, because he handles the ball, and I'm Shaq because I play in the post." – AD, on who is Kobe and who is Shaq in his pairing with LeBron.
He called Shaq and Kobe the best duo he's ever seen. https://t.co/h0GHJCT9Od
— Finals Faigen (@hmfaigen) October 3, 2020
Bryant and O’Neal played eight seasons together in the purple and gold. After Phil Jackson became head coach of the Lakers in 1999, the duo went to the Finals in four out of the next five seasons, winning three straight championships.
If they win this year’s NBA title, Davis and James would make themselves yet another historic superstar duo for a franchise that has had several.
The University of Kentucky product was dominant once again on Friday, with 32 points and 14 rebounds. He finished the game shooting a blistering 15-of-20 from the field.
James had an outstanding game in his own right with 33 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.