With a 124-114 victory in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat, the Los Angeles Lakers are now just two wins away from their 17th NBA championship.

After the win, big man Anthony Davis compared his pairing with LeBron James to the duo of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal from years ago.

"He's Kobe, because he handles the ball, and I'm Shaq because I play in the post." – AD, on who is Kobe and who is Shaq in his pairing with LeBron. He called Shaq and Kobe the best duo he's ever seen. https://t.co/h0GHJCT9Od — Finals Faigen (@hmfaigen) October 3, 2020

Bryant and O’Neal played eight seasons together in the purple and gold. After Phil Jackson became head coach of the Lakers in 1999, the duo went to the Finals in four out of the next five seasons, winning three straight championships.

If they win this year’s NBA title, Davis and James would make themselves yet another historic superstar duo for a franchise that has had several.

The University of Kentucky product was dominant once again on Friday, with 32 points and 14 rebounds. He finished the game shooting a blistering 15-of-20 from the field.

James had an outstanding game in his own right with 33 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.