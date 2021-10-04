Anthony Davis and Lakers still unable to fathom how they were able to acquire Malik Monk

Although the Los Angeles Lakers’ first preseason game was a blowout, a bright spot was the play of free agent signing Malik Monk.

Superstar big man Anthony Davis showed how glad he is to be a teammate of the up-and-coming guard.

Monk, 23, has had lots of potential ever since being selected with the 11th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Thus far, however, he hasn’t truly tapped into that potential.

Last season, he showed flashes of what he can become, averaging 11.7 points a game while shooting 40.1 percent from 3-point range.

On Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets, Monk had 15 points and shot well from downtown in 21 minutes.

He apparently has the opportunity to earn the starting shooting guard spot this season. His ability to score in bunches and finish strong on the fast break could make him an integral part of the Lakers’ rotation this season.

With all the older players on the roster, Monk’s athleticism and youth will certainly be a welcome addition.