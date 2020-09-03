   Angry LeBron James Goes Off on Jay Williams After Being Compared to Scottie Pippen - Lakers Daily
Scottie Pippen and LeBron James

Former NBA player Richard Jefferson has caused quite the rift in the NBA.

Jefferson recently said that Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo “might be a Pippen,” in reference to Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen.

Essentially, Jefferson was saying that Antetokounmpo is better off as a second option behind another superstar, similar to how Pippen was the second option to legend Michael Jordan.

Pippen took offense to the comments and fired back at Jefferson on Twitter.

Now, NBA analyst Jay Williams has gotten Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James involved.

James was angered by Williams bringing him into the conversation. He quickly responded, asking Williams to keep his name out of the subject.

Jefferson clearly has stirred up quite the ruckus.

However, being compared to Pippen can’t be all that bad. After all, the Hall of Famer won six NBA titles with the Bulls and made seven All-Star teams.

There certainly are worse players to be compared to.