Former NBA player Richard Jefferson has caused quite the rift in the NBA.

Jefferson recently said that Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo “might be a Pippen,” in reference to Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen.

Essentially, Jefferson was saying that Antetokounmpo is better off as a second option behind another superstar, similar to how Pippen was the second option to legend Michael Jordan.

Pippen took offense to the comments and fired back at Jefferson on Twitter.

Now, NBA analyst Jay Williams has gotten Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James involved.

So LeBron was a Pippen with D Wade once. Nothing wrong with that until you get over the hump. https://t.co/exAjQ3uOW4 — Jay Williams (@RealJayWilliams) September 3, 2020

James was angered by Williams bringing him into the conversation. He quickly responded, asking Williams to keep his name out of the subject.

Explain to me what the fux I gotta do with this subject matter! I’m over here minding my damn business preparing for Houston. And by the way I ain’t never been nobody but my damn self! 👑 Shit! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 3, 2020

Jefferson clearly has stirred up quite the ruckus.

However, being compared to Pippen can’t be all that bad. After all, the Hall of Famer won six NBA titles with the Bulls and made seven All-Star teams.

There certainly are worse players to be compared to.