Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James will be playing in his 10th NBA Finals when the Lakers take on the Miami Heat this week.

During his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, James matched up with the Golden State Warriors in four straight NBA Finals.

One of the Warriors’ key players and 2015 NBA Finals MVP, Andre Iguodala, who currently is a part of the Heat, had some big-time praise for James.

Andre Iguodala calls LeBron James 'the top talent ever' "You just got to have that will, understanding you're guarding the top talent ever. He's going to make you pay when you make mistakes."

Iguodala knows better than almost anyone how hard it is to guard James. He was tasked with being Golden State’s primary James defender in each of its title runs.

As for James, he is showing no signs of slowing down this season.

The 16-time All-Star took over Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets, as he scored 38 points and added 16 rebounds and 10 assists.

Clearly, James is focused on winning his fourth NBA title after bringing the Lakers to their first NBA Finals since the 2009-10 season.