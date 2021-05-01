The much-awaited return of LeBron James on Friday was spoiled by the Los Angeles Lakers’ 110-106 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

But his mere presence and leadership were noticeable, as evidenced by the feedback teammate Andre Drummond talked about getting from him.

Andre Drummond said that LeBron pulled him aside during the game today to remind him to hold his screens rather than slipping out too early, and says they had a conversation about their pick and roll chemistry prior to the game. — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) May 1, 2021

After a slow start, the Lakers started heating up offensively in the second and third quarters. But despite leading by 11 at one point, L.A.’s offense dried up in the fourth quarter, leading to the defeat.

In his first game back in over a month, James had 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in 32 minutes. Drummond contributed 17 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots.

With the loss, the Lakers are now clinging to the fifth seed in the Western Conference, as they are only half a game ahead of the Dallas Mavericks and a full game ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers.

With a tough stretch ahead next week, it would behoove L.A. to collect as many victories as possible to assure it of an easier first-round playoff matchup.