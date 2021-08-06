Andre Drummond explains why it ‘didn’t make sense’ to re-sign with Lakers

Former Los Angeles Lakers big man Andre Drummond recently offered an explanation as to why he did not re-sign with the team.

“Times is changing, and they made different trades and different changes to their team to where it didn’t make sense for me to go back there,” Drummond said. “I just took the next best thing after that, and it was to come to Philly. I think it’s a great fit for me.”

Drummond recently inked a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers will be the fourth team of his NBA career.

During his short time with the Lakers during the 2020-21 season, Drummond averaged 11.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Many folks felt that his time with L.A. did not pan out particularly well.

With Philadelphia, one key storyline to monitor will be Drummond’s relationship with superstar Joel Embiid. The two have had a fairly substantial rivalry in recent years. They will have to put that aside in the 2021-22 season and instead work together as teammates.

The 27-year-old Drummond is still hunting for the first championship of his pro career. He will have a chance to accomplish that goal with Philadelphia, though the NBA is loaded with a handful of other contending teams. The Lakers are one of those teams.