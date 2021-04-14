Los Angeles Lakers center Andre Drummond is still getting himself acclimated to the roster, but he already seems to be enjoying his time alongside Alex Caruso.

Since signing with the Lakers after he was bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Drummond has learned that he and Caruso form a “scary” duo on defense.

“He’s a hell of a player,” Drummond said. “Alex is a great player on both ends of the court. His plus-minus say it. I mean, there’s not much more to say. When he’s on the floor, big things happen. I love having him as a teammate, when we’re on the floor together defensively, it’s a scary thing.”

The Lakers are coming off a huge win over the Charlotte Hornets and had a defensive rating of 89.8 in the 24 minutes Caruso played in last night.

Drummond’s presence in the paint has given the Lakers some much-needed size after they lost JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard this past offseason.

Once LeBron James and Anthony Davis return to the lineup, Drummond and Caruso will try to continue their strong defensive play to help the Lakers make a run in the playoffs.