- Andre Drummond on Alex Caruso: ‘When we’re on the floor together defensively, it’s a scary thing’
- LeBron James offers hyped reaction to Kyle Kuzma’s impressive slam over Bismack Biyombo
- Kyle Kuzma claims Andre Drummond is struggling because he’s ‘never really been coached’ before joining Lakers
- LeBron James comes to Michael Vick’s defense after Ted Cruz fires shot at him
- Kevin Durant goes after Shannon Sharpe for insinuating he said he’s better than ‘GOAT’ LeBron James
- Dirk Nowitzki discloses that Kobe Bryant recruited him to join Lakers right after he won title with Mavericks
- Report: Knicks to pursue Lakers guard Dennis Schroder in free agency
- Richard Jefferson explains why he can’t put ‘any stock’ into Lakers’ big win over Nets on Saturday
- LeBron James’ ecstatic reaction to Ben McLemore’s big night vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Kyrie Irving brings to light ‘derogatory racial slur’ Dennis Schroder used against him during Lakers-Nets game
Andre Drummond on Alex Caruso: ‘When we’re on the floor together defensively, it’s a scary thing’
-
- Updated: April 14, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers center Andre Drummond is still getting himself acclimated to the roster, but he already seems to be enjoying his time alongside Alex Caruso.
Since signing with the Lakers after he was bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Drummond has learned that he and Caruso form a “scary” duo on defense.
“He’s a hell of a player,” Drummond said. “Alex is a great player on both ends of the court. His plus-minus say it. I mean, there’s not much more to say. When he’s on the floor, big things happen. I love having him as a teammate, when we’re on the floor together defensively, it’s a scary thing.”
The Lakers are coming off a huge win over the Charlotte Hornets and had a defensive rating of 89.8 in the 24 minutes Caruso played in last night.
Drummond’s presence in the paint has given the Lakers some much-needed size after they lost JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard this past offseason.
Once LeBron James and Anthony Davis return to the lineup, Drummond and Caruso will try to continue their strong defensive play to help the Lakers make a run in the playoffs.