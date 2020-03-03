New Orleans Pelicans Head Coach Campaigns LeBron James for MVP

On Sunday, New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry expressed shock that LeBron James isn’t the frontrunner for the 2019-20 NBA MVP award.

James led the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday night to a 122-114 win over the Pelicans with a triple-double performance. It was further evidence of Gentry’s belief that the Lakers star deserves more recognition for his work this season.

“I’m just amazed that they talk about anybody other than him for MVP,” Gentry said in the postgame interview. “That’s what he does. Every team that he’s been to, every team that he’s gone, have a chance to win the championship. I’m not sure what the definition of MVP is, but he makes everybody on his team better, and he makes it difficult for everybody playing him.”

In NBA.com’s Kia MVP Ladder, James is ranked second to reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks currently lead the NBA in the standings with a 52-8 record. His case for winning the Maurice Podoloff Trophy, which is given to the regular season MVP, is no doubt tied to his team’s strong performance this campaign.

James shot the ball efficiently on Sunday after coming up with a poor shooting night versus the Memphis Grizzlies a day earlier.

But against the Pelicans, the four-time MVP made 14-of-21 shots including 3-of-5 from 3-point territory. He also knocked down all three of his free-throw attempts.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel was just as amazed at his own player and how he dominated the game.

“Obviously, spectacular performance by LeBron James,” Vogel said. “His shot-making was ridiculous from both in the post, with turnaround jump shots, and at the 3-point line.”

James’ huge game offset Zion Williamson’s career-high of 35 points. Williamson’s teammates failed to follow his lead, however, as no one else in a Pelicans uniform scored more than 19 points in the game.