Alex Caruso Opens Up on Added Pressure to Perform for Lakers During Playoffs
- Updated: August 18, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers are on the cusp of starting their championship push, and Alex Caruso knows that the pressure is on.
With just one day to go before the Lakers take on the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 1 of their seven-game playoff series, the fan favorite has opened up about how he plans to approach the added pressure of the postseason.
Alex Caruso on pressure in the playoffs: "There's been pressure for me to perform and perform well for the past few years. You got one choice, you can be afraid or you can show up and play basketball. I'm planning on doing the second one." #Lakeshow
— Laurantine (@LoJoMedia) August 17, 2020
While there has been pressure for Caruso to perform throughout his career in Los Angeles, that pressure is about to go to a new level in the playoffs.
Caruso has been a fan favorite for quite some time in L.A., but it wasn’t until last season that he truly became a consistent impact player. A big reason for his success is because of his on-court connection with Lakers superstar LeBron James.
So far this season, Caruso is averaging 5.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He’s also known for making impact plays that don’t necessarily show up on the stat sheet.
While the pressure is on for everyone on the Lakers roster, there’s no doubt that Caruso plans to rise to the occasion.