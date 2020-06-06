Video: Alex Caruso Proves He Hasn’t Missed Beat in Impressive Scrimmage

Judging from a recent video, Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso has spent time during the NBA shutdown keeping his game sharp.

Caruso’s efforts in a recent scrimmage show him moving smoothly. Clearly, he’s eager to get back on the court when NBA play resumes on July 31.

The inability for players to take part in such scrimmages for nearly three months brought concerns that shaking off the rust from the March 11 shutdown would be difficult for many players.

The brief collection of highlights from the video indicates that such fears don’t apply to Caruso, who has battled to make his mark in the NBA since going undrafted in 2016.

Having been waived by the Oklahoma City Thunder during their 2016 training camp, Caruso was signed in July 2017 by the Lakers to a two-way deal.

After showing improvement during the 2018-19 campaign with the Lakers, Caruso was then re-signed by the team last July and saw action in 58 games this season prior to the shutdown.

The 26-year-old Caruso’s key statistical numbers have actually dropped compared to last season. So far, he’s averaged 5.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

With that being said, he remains one of the most beloved players currently on the roster.

Surely, the Lakers will look to depend on Caruso as a valuable role player as they prepare to compete for the 2020 NBA title.