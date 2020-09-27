Facing elimination in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Denver Nuggets fought hard, just as they had for most of the series.

Denver had an early lead, then fell behind by double digits, only to make the contest competitive in the fourth quarter. But in the end, it was too much LeBron James.

Lakers guard Alex Caruso talked about how he knew that the Nuggets were near extinction on Saturday.

“Once LeBron starts making outside shots late in the game, I kind of know that it’s over for the other team, just because I know we’re gonna get stops eventually, we’re gonna make enough plays down the stretch to get the game under control,” said Caruso. “And a guy like that, what else do you want to do? Just give him the ball and let him be himself. He’s one of the greatest players to ever play for a reason.”

James had one of those games that leads many to claim he’s the greatest of all time, as he poured in 38 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists.

Throughout the game, he attacked the paint and scored at the rim at will, and the Nuggets might as well have been holding a red cape while yelling “Ole!”

Down the stretch of the fourth quarter, with the Lakers holding a shrinking lead, James hit several perimeter shots to send the Nuggets to the coroner.

Caruso himself had an effective game with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field and four assists.