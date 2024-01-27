Alex Caruso admits he sometimes thinks about ‘what could’ve been’ with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Lakers

Alex Caruso recently admitted he sometimes wonders about what would have happened had he not left the Los Angeles Lakers as a free agent to sign with the Chicago Bulls.

Asked if he ever has any “what ifs” about the way things turned out, Caruso gave an honest response.

“Yeah, definitely,” Caruso told FOX Sports. “Just because of how well I played with them when I was here. I know how I supported them. And I’ve gotten better. I was expecting myself to get better. It’s actually what had to move me on. I kept getting better and eventually I was at a point where I couldn’t stay here. “I definitely have always thought about it because those guys [LeBron James and Anthony Davis] are my brothers. We’ve been through a lot together. Always good seeing them. Every now and then you think about what could’ve been.”

With the NBA trade deadline approaching early next month, there has been some thought that Caruso could be on the move again, with a reunion with the Lakers not out of the question. However, the Bulls reportedly are not interested in discussing a deal for Caruso unless it draws a significant return.

Caruso helped the Lakers win the 2020 NBA title but left following the 2020-21 NBA season. He signed a four-year, $37 million contract with the Bulls that he said was a better offer than what the Lakers had brought to the table.

Earlier this season, the idea of Caruso returning to Los Angeles was raised. It’s unclear how strong that possibility currently is.

James has used social media at times to praise his former teammate, recently commenting on a Caruso dunk against the Memphis Grizzlies. In addition, Caruso has addressed how impressive James has been this season even as the future Hall of Famer continues to age.

The players had an on-court reunion Thursday when the Bulls visited the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Caruso scored 17 points while James had 25 points and 12 assists in a Lakers win.

For the season, Caruso is averaging 10.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest in 39 appearances for the Bulls. Chicago, which is currently in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, possibly could be seen as a seller approaching the trade deadline.

On the other hand, it is clear that the Lakers are intending to be buyers and have been linked to Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, who is one of the top names reportedly on the market. Los Angeles also may still be looking to move D’Angelo Russell despite his excellent play of late.

Caruso would give a boost to the Lakers on defense if they were to acquire him. They are taking a 23-23 record into their game against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.