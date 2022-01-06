Al Harrington details 1 key difference between Michael Jordan’s and LeBron James’ eras

Former NBA star Al Harrington recently spoke about one key difference he notices when comparing the LeBron James era to the Michael Jordan era.

In the eyes of Harrington, players in the Jordan era were a lot less friendly with each other compared to the way players interact today.

“Michael Jordan came up in the era where everybody hated each other,” Harrington said. “They did not f— with each other. Was no homeboys in the offseason, was no, ‘Let’s go to the clubs in the summer, and go holler at some chicks.’ It was none of that. … When they played, it was war. LeBron has dominated an era of his little bros. They all his little bros. Everybody. Who he had it with? Who? What star has LeBron had it with? What team has LeBron had it with?”

It’s an interesting perspective from Harrington, who spent many years in the NBA competing against James. The 41-year-old played 16 seasons in the association, with his final NBA game coming in the 2013-14 season.

James, of course, is still active today. He’s trying to win the fifth ring of his storied career and add to his legacy. It’ll be interesting to see if the Los Angeles Lakers superstar responds to Harrington’s remarks about the way players interact in today’s era.

As for Jordan, the NBA legend has an extremely impressive resume. The Hall of Famer retired after earning 14 All-Star selections, five MVP awards, 10 scoring titles and six NBA championships. All of his rings came with the Chicago Bulls.