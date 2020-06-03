- Adrian Wojnarowski Announces ‘NBA’s Back’ as League Finalizes Return to Basketball Format
- Kyle Kuzma and Jared Dudley Slam San Francisco 49ers’ Effort To Support Black Lives Matter Protests
- Sacramento Kings ‘Closet Racist’ Parts Ways With Franchise After Twitter Exchange With DeMarcus Cousins
- LeBron James Appalled by Social Media Clout Chasers Amid Nationwide Protests
- Stephen Jackson Reveals Powerful Text He Received From LeBron, Calls Him ‘Greatest Athlete Ever’
- LeBron James Shows Strong Support for California Governor Gavin Newson
- J.R. Smith on Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James: ‘Can’t Compare a Lion and a Tiger’
- Quinn Cook Reveals Compliment He Got From Kobe Bryant That ‘Made My Entire Life’
- Kyle Kuzma Takes Direct Shots at Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell Amid Political Protests
- LeBron James Stands Behind Nick Wright’s Impassioned Plea to White People
Adrian Wojnarowski Announces ‘NBA’s Back’ as League Finalizes Return to Basketball Format
-
- Updated: June 3, 2020
The NBA is moving closer to formalizing a structured plan for the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season.
In fact, on Wednesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski announced that the “NBA’s back” as details about its return continue to crystalize.
So the NBA's inviting 22 teams to Orlando: 13 Western Conference, 9 Eastern Conference. Eight-regular season games per team. Play-in for the 8th seeds. July 31-October 12. Vote tomorrow to ratify.
The NBA's back.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 3, 2020
Wojnarowski went on to reveal some details about the NBA’s impending return.
Each of the 22 teams will play eight regular season games in Orlando for seeding purposes for the playoffs, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 3, 2020
NBA commissioner Adam Silver made an unprecedented move back in March by suspending the 2019-20 season after the coronavirus infiltrated the league.
Several players, including Kevin Durant, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, tested positive for the deadly virus.
As a result, the league has been prudent in discussions about a potential resumption of the 2019-20 campaign. However, major movement in recent weeks have signaled that the season will be continued in a truncated form.
With teams projected to play eight more regular season games, numerous things could change.
For the Los Angeles Lakers, who are sitting atop the Western Conference with a 49-14 record, it would have to play hard to maintain its current status. The Los Angeles Clippers hold a 44-20 record for the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference standings.
The Lakers could see changes with who they play in the first round of the playoffs. Currently, the Memphis Grizzlies sit in the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 32-33 record.
The star-studded Portland Trail Blazers are on the Grizzlies’ tail with a 29-37 record. There is no doubt superstar Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers will fight for that last playoff spot.