Adrian Wojnarowski Announces ‘NBA’s Back’ as League Finalizes Return to Basketball Format

The NBA is moving closer to formalizing a structured plan for the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season.

In fact, on Wednesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski announced that the “NBA’s back” as details about its return continue to crystalize.

So the NBA's inviting 22 teams to Orlando: 13 Western Conference, 9 Eastern Conference. Eight-regular season games per team. Play-in for the 8th seeds. July 31-October 12. Vote tomorrow to ratify.

The NBA's back. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 3, 2020

Wojnarowski went on to reveal some details about the NBA’s impending return.

Each of the 22 teams will play eight regular season games in Orlando for seeding purposes for the playoffs, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 3, 2020

NBA commissioner Adam Silver made an unprecedented move back in March by suspending the 2019-20 season after the coronavirus infiltrated the league.

Several players, including Kevin Durant, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, tested positive for the deadly virus.

As a result, the league has been prudent in discussions about a potential resumption of the 2019-20 campaign. However, major movement in recent weeks have signaled that the season will be continued in a truncated form.

With teams projected to play eight more regular season games, numerous things could change.

For the Los Angeles Lakers, who are sitting atop the Western Conference with a 49-14 record, it would have to play hard to maintain its current status. The Los Angeles Clippers hold a 44-20 record for the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference standings.

The Lakers could see changes with who they play in the first round of the playoffs. Currently, the Memphis Grizzlies sit in the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 32-33 record.

The star-studded Portland Trail Blazers are on the Grizzlies’ tail with a 29-37 record. There is no doubt superstar Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers will fight for that last playoff spot.