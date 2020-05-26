Damian Lillard Hungry to Face Lakers in Playoffs, Says Trail Blazers Would Be Tougher Matchup Than Grizzlies

If the NBA decides to go straight into the postseason with the current standings, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs.

However, Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard passionately believes that his team should get a chance to compete for a playoff spot. He also believes that his team is better equipped to take on the Lakers than the Grizzlies are.

“I just feel like that would be the matchup people want to see,” Lillard told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. “And not to say nobody wants to see Memphis, because they’re in the eighth and they’ve been in the eighth spot for a while. They’ve earned that. You can’t take anything away from Memphis. They play hard, they’re exciting and they’ve got a lot of young talent. The Lakers would have their hands full playing against them. Memphis beat the Lakers this year. Memphis would have nothing to lose. I feel like both series could be a little bit hectic for the Lakers, but I think more so us, because of the experience and where we are in our careers. Not too long ago, we played them in L.A. and obviously I had a great game and we won a close one, and in the playoffs, I’m sure they would come up with some type of game plan to not allow that to happen. But I want to compete. That’s what we want.”

Lillard, 29, is one of the fiercest All-Stars in the NBA.

While his squad is currently sitting in the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference standings, the Blazers have not been at full health this season.

Nonetheless, Lillard has played his heart out this year to give Portland a chance. The All-Star is putting up 28.9 points, 7.8 assists and 4.3 boards per game this season.

Although the young Grizzlies have earned the right to be in the playoffs, a series between the Lakers and Trail Blazers would be extremely amusing for fans to watch.

The star power between Lillard and C.J. McCollum, in addition to the Lakers’ tandem of LeBron James and Anthony Davis would be on another level.

Furthermore, a battle between James and Carmelo Anthony would be quite the spectacle. Both legends came out of the 2003 NBA draft, and have remained good friends throughout their careers.

During the last regular season matchup between the Lakers and Blazers in January, Lillard put on a show. He erupted for 48 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in an entertaining 127-119 victory over the Lakers.

There is no official timetable for when the 2019-20 season will resume.