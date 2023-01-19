Adam Silver says LeBron’s games will be ‘broadcast very widely’ as he approaches all-time scoring record

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is closing in on the NBA’s all-time scoring record, and NBA commissioner Adam Silver said that James’ games will be broadcasted widely as he gets closer to setting the record.

Adam Silver says LeBron’s games will be broadcast very widely as he approaches the record. Meaning probably on at least five planets. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) January 19, 2023

It makes a ton of sense that the NBA would want James’ record to be seen by as many people as possible in real time, as it is a historic achievement that may not happen again.

James currently has scored 38,104 career points, putting him less than 300 points behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time record of 38,387 points. For the Lakers, it’s amazing that both James and Abdul-Jabbar spent time in their careers playing for the franchise.

A four-time NBA champion, James should easily pass the record in the 2022-23 season, as long as he stays healthy.

So far this season, James is averaging 29.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game while shooting 50.9 percent from the field and 29.0 percent from beyond the arc.

He’s taken on an even bigger scoring load as of late with Anthony Davis out of the lineup due to a foot injury. James scored 48 points on Monday night against the Houston Rockets and followed that up with a 32-point game on Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings.

Since the start of December, James has scored 30 or more points in 13 games, and now his season average is creeping closer and closer to 30.0 per game.

It will be interesting to see what Silver and the NBA do to get more of James’ games in front of a national audience.

Of the Lakers next seven games, five of them are supposed to be nationally televised. They play the Memphis Grizzlies on ESPN on Jan. 20, Los Angeles Clippers on TNT on Jan. 24, Boston Celtics on ABC on Jan. 28, Brooklyn Nets on NBA TV on Jan. 30 and New York Knicks on TNT on Jan. 31.

James would need to score 284 points over those seven games to break the record. If not, the NBA could attempt to flex one of the Lakers games into a primetime spot to make sure that fans across the country can see James make history in the 2022-23 season.