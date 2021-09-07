- Adam Sandler hints at wanting roster spot on Lakers
- Charles Barkley launches tirade against Rich Paul, Anthony Davis, LeBron James group for ‘bullying’ league
- Kyle Kuzma was ‘shocked’ Lakers traded him to Wizards, expected to be sent to Kings
- Giannis Antetokounmpo loses it when he finds out his girlfriend was a Lakers fan
- Kendrick Perkins passionately explains why Kevin Durant is the best player in the world over LeBron James
- LeBron James offers baffled statement when asked if Raptors should retire DeMar DeRozan’s jersey
- Video: Fans show major love to LeBron James as he boards a yacht while vacationing in Italy
- Dwight Howard continues to express excitement at being back with Lakers: ‘Ain’t nothing like that purple and gold’
- Report: Lakers had ‘strong interest’ in reacquiring Damian Jones this offseason
- Metta Sandiford-Artest thinks the 2021-22 Lakers are a ‘once in a lifetime’ team
Adam Sandler hints at wanting roster spot on Lakers
-
- Updated: September 6, 2021
Actor Adam Sandler has been playing a lot of pickup basketball lately, and it appears he has his eye on the Los Angeles Lakers’ final roster spot.
The award-winning actor certainly would add some comedic relief to the Lakers’ roster, but he obviously wouldn’t help on the basketball court.
Sandler has been playing pickup with some NBA players this summer, but that’s still not going to get him a look in the league.
The Lakers have retooled their roster this offseason.
They added several veterans, including Dwight Howard, Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington and Rajon Rondo after getting knocked out in the first round of the playoffs last season.
The health of LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be key for the Lakers if they want to make another title run this season, but they seem to have upgraded their bench in case of any injury.