76ers big man says Lakers fan wished death upon his mom after he called Anthony Davis a flopper

Philadelphia 76ers big man Paul Reed said that someone wished death upon his mother after he called Los Angeles Lakers star big man Anthony Davis a flopper.

“I go check Twitter, it’s hella Lakers fans on my a– gang,” Reed said. “I’m talkin’ bout, ‘Hope your mom die. You f—— suck. You ain’t s—. You backing up — you a backup center.’ I’m like, ‘Damn, bro, get off this man d—. What the f— goin’ on? This s— crazy.'”

Reed called Davis a flopper ahead of Philadelphia’s matchup against the Lakers on Nov. 27. The 76ers dominated the Lakers, seeing as how they won by a final score of 138-94.

Plus, Reed put together a productive game off the Philadelphia bench. In 17 minutes of action, he dropped nine points, three rebounds and two steals while shooting 4-of-5 from the field and 1-of-1 from behind the 3-point line.

Tyrese Maxey ended up leading the 76ers in scoring. The floor general dropped 31 points on 9-of-20 shooting from the field, 5-of-12 shooting from 3-point range and 8-of-9 shooting from the free-throw line. Maxey also grabbed three rebounds, dished out eight assists and came up with one steal.

Conversely, Davis arguably played the best of any player on the Lakers in the team’s loss. He ended up with 17 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes of playing time.

The 76ers have been one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference so far this season, as evidenced by their 14-7 record, which is good for the fourth seed in the conference. Also, Philadelphia is just a half-game back of the Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks for the second-best record.

The 76ers have won two games in a row, with those wins coming against the Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks. Philadelphia defeated the Wizards by five points and Hawks by 11.

Reed and the Sixers will try to extend their current winning streak to three games when they take on Jordan Poole and the Wizards at home on Monday. At 3-18, the Wizards own the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference behind only the Detroit Pistons, who have lost 19 games in a row.

The Sixers won’t face off against the Lakers again for quite some time. The two teams will play against each other on March 22.