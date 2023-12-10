Videos

76ers big man says Lakers fan wished death upon his mom after he called Anthony Davis a flopper

Jesse Cinquini
Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
Paul Reed Philadelphia 76ers
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers big man Paul Reed said that someone wished death upon his mother after he called Los Angeles Lakers star big man Anthony Davis a flopper.

“I go check Twitter, it’s hella Lakers fans on my a– gang,” Reed said. “I’m talkin’ bout, ‘Hope your mom die. You f—— suck. You ain’t s—. You backing up — you a backup center.’ I’m like, ‘Damn, bro, get off this man d—. What the f— goin’ on? This s— crazy.'”

Reed called Davis a flopper ahead of Philadelphia’s matchup against the Lakers on Nov. 27. The 76ers dominated the Lakers, seeing as how they won by a final score of 138-94.

Plus, Reed put together a productive game off the Philadelphia bench. In 17 minutes of action, he dropped nine points, three rebounds and two steals while shooting 4-of-5 from the field and 1-of-1 from behind the 3-point line.

Tyrese Maxey ended up leading the 76ers in scoring. The floor general dropped 31 points on 9-of-20 shooting from the field, 5-of-12 shooting from 3-point range and 8-of-9 shooting from the free-throw line. Maxey also grabbed three rebounds, dished out eight assists and came up with one steal.

Conversely, Davis arguably played the best of any player on the Lakers in the team’s loss. He ended up with 17 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes of playing time.

The 76ers have been one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference so far this season, as evidenced by their 14-7 record, which is good for the fourth seed in the conference. Also, Philadelphia is just a half-game back of the Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks for the second-best record.

The 76ers have won two games in a row, with those wins coming against the Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks. Philadelphia defeated the Wizards by five points and Hawks by 11.

Reed and the Sixers will try to extend their current winning streak to three games when they take on Jordan Poole and the Wizards at home on Monday. At 3-18, the Wizards own the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference behind only the Detroit Pistons, who have lost 19 games in a row.

The Sixers won’t face off against the Lakers again for quite some time. The two teams will play against each other on March 22.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA. He has worked as a staff writer covering the Lakers’ dreaded rivals, the Boston Celtics, for SB Nation. He has also covered the New York Knicks for The Knicks Wall.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Alex Caruso Chicago Bulls
5 reasons the Lakers need to make a trade for Alex Caruso as soon as possible
Editorials
Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura
Here’s the 5-man lineup that Darvin Ham should be closing games with for the 2023-24 Lakers
Editorials
LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis
Recapping the Lakers’ wildly successful offseason and an in-depth preview of the upcoming 2023-24 NBA campaign
Editorials
Anthony Davis
3 reasons signing Anthony Davis to max extension will elevate Lakers to even greater heights
Editorials

Lakers News

Anthony Davis Lakers
Christian Wood recalls locked-in Anthony Davis sending him warning ahead of 40-20 game vs. Pacers
Lakers News
D'Angelo Russell and Bruce Brown
D’Angelo Russell goes off on Bruce Brown after getting revenge: ‘Jokic ain’t there next to you’
Lakers News
Shaquille O'Neal Lakers
Shaquille O’Neal stirs the pot as he posts Stephen Curry on basketball Mount Rushmore
Lakers News
Anthony Davis Lakers
Anthony Davis’ heartwarming answer when asked what he’ll buy if Lakers win In-Season Tournament
Lakers News
Lost your password?