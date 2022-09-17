Former Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O’Neal hasn’t played in the NBA since the 2010-11 season, but it’s clear that he still takes his fitness seriously.

Even at 50 years old, the Hall of Famer is looking pretty jacked.

O’Neal’s size was a major key for him throughout his NBA career. Listed at 7-foot-1 and 325 pounds during his playing days, the center was an extremely physical and dominant player.

Throughout his career, he earned 15 All-Star selections, two scoring titles and one MVP award. Above all else, he won four NBA titles and also took home NBA Finals MVP honors on three separate occasions.

Of O’Neal’s four titles, three came with the Lakers. The former No. 1 overall pick spent eight seasons with Los Angeles, and he certainly made the most of his time with the organization.

During his stint with the Lakers, O’Neal averaged 27.0 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per contest while shooting 57.5 percent from the field. He earned All-Star selections in all but one of his seasons with L.A.

The former MVP’s fourth and final NBA title came with the Miami Heat in the 2005-06 season. O’Neal’s very best years in the NBA were probably already behind him at the point, but he was still an All-Star, and he played a major role in that title for Miami.

These days, he’s still relevant in the basketball world thanks to his role as an analyst on TNT’s “Inside the NBA.” Lakers fans are certainly looking forward to watching him on the show in the upcoming season, and they’re also looking forward to L.A.’s 2022-23 campaign.

With any luck, the team will put on a show for its fans this season and rebound from its difficult 2021-22 campaign.

The Lakers are set to open their 2022-23 regular season on Oct. 18 against a difficult opponent, as they’ll have to deal with the Golden State Warriors on the road.