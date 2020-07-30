3-Time Champion Details Why Lakers Can’t Afford to Lose to Clippers in NBA Bubble Opener

The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers have dominated the NBA this season.

The Lakers sit at 49-14, first in the Western Conference, and the Clippers are 44-20, second in the Western Conference.

In their first three matchups of the regular season, the Clippers won twice. But the Lakers won the most recent matchup on March 8, just before the COVID-19 pandemic halted the NBA season.

Despite the Lakers winning the most recent matchup, three-time NBA champion B.J. Armstrong joined an episode of the “Heatcheck” podcast to say why he thinks the Lakers have to beat the Clippers in Thursday’s contest.

“[Clippers head coach] Doc Rivers and that staff, they don’t want to give the Lakers any confidence,” Armstrong explained. “Because the Clippers really feel, I think in their heart of hearts, that they can beat the Lakers at full strength. They are not worried about what the Lakers are doing because they feel that they are better than the Lakers. “If [the Lakers] lose to the Clippers, I think mentally that could be very damaging to the Lakers right now.”

The Clippers haven’t played at full strength for much of the season, with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George taking multiple games off for various injuries and load management.

The Lakers certainly have more team chemistry, as LeBron James and Anthony Davis have only missed a combined 11 games so far this season. Leonard and George have already missed 35 combined games.

Either way, it’s sure to be a tight battle and a probable playoff preview when the ball tips on Thursday night at 6 p.m. PST.