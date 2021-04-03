The release of the trailer for the new “Space Jam: A New Legacy” movie includes three relatively obscure aspects from the film that are worthy of note.

The original 1996 “Space Jam” starred basketball icon Michael Jordan and actor Bill Murray, with the new version led by Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

1. Recreating LeBron’s Iconic Dunk

One of the clips is an animated imitation of a memorable dunk by James during his days with the Miami Heat, with the screen character of Lola Bunny taking the place of James’ former Heat teammate, Dwyane Wade.

2. King Kong in Attendance

Also shown in the trailer is a view from the back of King Kong in attendance at a game, which is something of a nod to the current film, “Godzilla vs. Kong,” which pits the two legendary movie monsters against each other.

So I guess the reason as to why Godzilla hates Kong so much is that he didn't invite him to Space Jam pic.twitter.com/7U4cU0QTNA — Aku (@TheEternalEvil) April 3, 2021

3. Celebrity Sightings

Finally, the other images of those in attendance focus on characters from past movies and television series, including those from memorable films such as “A Clockwork Orange” and “Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?” If you look closely to the left, you can also see the Night King and some White Walkers from HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

Whatever Happened to Baby Jane Bette Davis in Space Jam 2 confirmed pic.twitter.com/6sd9LKbroZ — ben mekler (@benmekler) April 3, 2021

The film itself will be released in July, though James is hoping to still be on the court with the Lakers during that month as they seek to win their second consecutive NBA title.