- 2-time All-Star free agent insinuates he wants to play for Lakers
- Dwight Howard lauds heavy praise upon Ben Simmons, calls him a ‘young LeBron’ James
- Marc Gasol breaks his silence on why he joined Lakers
- Lakers center Marc Gasol sends prayers to Diego Maradona’s family
- Video: LaVar Ball settles the Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James G.O.A.T. debate
- Dwight Howard explains how he inflicted psychological warfare on Nikola Jokic during conference finals
- Pau Gasol welcomes his brother Marc to the Lakers family
- Wesley Matthews gets emotional reflecting on how Kobe Bryant helped him through his Achilles tear
- Marc Gasol receives warm welcome to Lakers from LeBron James
- Report: Gregg Popovich told LeBron James and Anthony Davis to play ‘a little more defense’ after winning championship
2-time All-Star free agent insinuates he wants to play for Lakers
-
- Updated: November 26, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers look like the team to beat heading into the 2020-21 season, and former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas wants to hop along for the ride.
On Wednesday, a Lakers fan took to social media to express his desire for the team to sign Thomas.
I'm down with bringing @isaiahthomas back to the @Lakers pic.twitter.com/ost1TQhtbr
— TheSilentTrend🗣️ (@TheSilentTrend) November 25, 2020
It didn’t take long for Thomas to like the tweet himself.
Thomas bounced around the NBA for some time before becoming a star with the Boston Celtics.
In the 2016-17 season, Thomas averaged 28.9 points per game. Sadly, he suffered a hip injury late in that season, and he has never truly been the same player since.
Thomas actually spent some time on the Lakers during the 2017-18 season. He averaged 15.6 points and 5.0 assists per game during that stint.
While Thomas is considered a defensive liability due to his slight frame, he could still manage to be an offensive spark plug coming off the bench.
It is unclear if the Lakers have any interest in giving Thomas an opportunity to do so. However, from his own social media activity, it’s clear that he would answer the call if the Lakers dialed his number.