The Los Angeles Lakers look like the team to beat heading into the 2020-21 season, and former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas wants to hop along for the ride.

On Wednesday, a Lakers fan took to social media to express his desire for the team to sign Thomas.

It didn’t take long for Thomas to like the tweet himself.

Thomas bounced around the NBA for some time before becoming a star with the Boston Celtics.

In the 2016-17 season, Thomas averaged 28.9 points per game. Sadly, he suffered a hip injury late in that season, and he has never truly been the same player since.

Thomas actually spent some time on the Lakers during the 2017-18 season. He averaged 15.6 points and 5.0 assists per game during that stint.

While Thomas is considered a defensive liability due to his slight frame, he could still manage to be an offensive spark plug coming off the bench.

It is unclear if the Lakers have any interest in giving Thomas an opportunity to do so. However, from his own social media activity, it’s clear that he would answer the call if the Lakers dialed his number.