How Lakers Players Are Responding to News of NBA Suspension Due to Coronavirus

On Wednesday, the NBA took the unprecedented step of suspending all upcoming games due to concerns over the novel coronavirus.

It’s unknown how the Los Angeles Lakers and their players will respond to the action from the league.

“Lakers players are still waiting on word from the team for the next steps to follow during the NBA suspension, sources tell ESPN. Players learned of the league’s hiatus on Twitter, and then communicated on their group chat, sources said.” Via: @mcten | #Lakeshow pic.twitter.com/zfutcThPvR — ShowtimeForum (@ShowtimeForum) March 12, 2020

Over the past few weeks, there has been a high level of concern and worry across the nation as it’s been experiencing the rapid growth and transmission of the virus.

The current estimate is that there are currently over 1,000 known cases of COVID-19 in the United States.

Earlier on Wednesday, the NBA held a conference call to discuss the proper course of action. Reportedly, owners preferred to continue playing games, but without any fans present in the arena.

Then, in the middle of the contest between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz, center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus. The NBA quickly reacted, deciding to suspend the remainder of the season until further notice.

A nationally televised game between the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets was allowed to continue until completion.

However, a subsequent contest between the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings was postponed right before tipoff.