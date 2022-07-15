Video: Shaquille O’Neal and Luka Doncic have epic time partying together in Croatia

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic and Hall of Fame center Shaquille O’Neal appear to be enjoying the NBA offseason.

O’Neal, who is a Los Angeles Lakers legend, was seen partying with Doncic and Goran Dragic.

Luka Doncic out here living his BEST life with Shaq 😂 pic.twitter.com/sMOGr7y82p — Heavy Sports (@HeavyOnSports) July 15, 2022

The Lakers legend is a man of many talents. One of his talents is being a DJ, and he appears to be showcasing his abilities in Croatia. O’Neal has performed in and out of the United States and is actually traveling to Australia next month for a spoken-word tour.

O’Neal is one of the most beloved figures in NBA history, and the current generation of players appears to enjoy being in the presence of the four-time NBA champion.

O’Neal is an NBA analyst on TNT. During his playing career, O’Neal was a 15-time All-Star and averaged 23.7 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 58.2 percent from the field. He and Kobe Bryant led the Lakers to one of the most dominant stretches in the franchise’s history.

Doncic, who’s been playing for his home country of Slovenia this summer, finally appears to be taking some time off during the NBA offseason.

Last season, Doncic led the Mavericks to the Western Conference Finals while putting up some impressive stats. During the 2021-22 regular season, Doncic averaged 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from beyond the arc.

It’s good to see that Dragic, Doncic and O’Neal are enjoying the league’s offseason to the fullest.