Video: Russell Westbrook misses crucial wide-open layup at end of 4th quarter vs. Grizzlies

The Los Angeles Lakers had a frustrating performance against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, blowing a double-digit lead and losing by five points.

Late in the fourth quarter, with a chance to close to within one point, Russell Westbrook had an inexcusable blunder, missing an open layup on a fast break.

Overall, Westbrook had a solid game. He posted a triple-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists while hitting 2-of-4 from 3-point range.

But he had five turnovers, including one in the final minutes.

Down by three with seconds left, the Lakers still had a chance to tie, but LeBron James had a blunder himself and turned the ball over with almost no time left.

L.A. led by as many as 14 points, but it allowed Ja Morant to score 41 points and lead a comeback for the home team. In doing so, the Lakers wasted another virtuoso performance from James: 37 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.

He also hit 8-of-14 shots from downtown and chipped in two steals and blocks as well.

The Lakers, who are now 17-19, will head home to face the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.