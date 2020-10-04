- Video: Phil Handy seen training Lakers players’ sons in NBA bubble
- Updated: October 4, 2020
Even as the Los Angeles Lakers are battling for the NBA championship, one of their assistant coaches has taken some time out for fun and charity.
Phil Handy, a member of head coach Frank Vogel’s staff, was seen coaching some of the kids of Lakers players inside of the league’s bubble site.
Lakers assistant Phil Handy was coaching up the players' kids in the bubble 😌 @94feetofgame
(via @dionwaiters3) pic.twitter.com/u4cRyOJkt1
— ESPN (@espn) October 4, 2020
Handy started his coaching career in the 2011-12 season with the Lakers under then-head coach Mike Brown. He then moved to the Cleveland Cavaliers two years later and spent last season with the Toronto Raptors before going back to L.A.
With the Lakers, one of Handy’s tasks is player development, an area in which the Lakers have been lacking according to some critics.
Being in the NBA Finals has become familiar territory for him, as this is his sixth consecutive appearance in the championship series as an assistant coach.
Five of them have happened with LeBron James on his side.