Video: LeBron James Sings Hilarious Rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’ for Anthony Davis

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis turned 27 on Wednesday, and his teammate LeBron James celebrated in hilarious fashion.

Early in the day, James took to social media to record himself singing a personalized rendition of “Happy Birthday” for Davis.

.@KingJames brought in AD's birthday with his own vocals 😂 pic.twitter.com/Gx0R3tJHSl — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 11, 2020

When the Lakers acquired Davis last summer via trade, fans hoped that he and James would be able to form a strong connection on the court.

As James’ birthday video clearly shows, that connection has extended off the court as well.

In their first season playing together, James and Davis have both enjoyed individual and collective success.

So far this season, James is averaging 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game. He’s currently right in the thick of it in terms of the MVP race.

As for Davis, he is averaging 26.7 points, 9.4 boards and 3.1 assists per game in his first season in the Purple and Gold.

Together, they’ve helped steer the Lakers to a comfortable lead in the Western Conference standings with a record of 49-14.

At just 27 years old, Davis is one of the younger superstars the NBA has to offer. Hopefully, he’ll spend many more birthdays with the Lakers going forward.