- Video: LeBron James Laughs in Russell Westbrook’s Face After He Says He Should Be Doubled
- Video: Lakers Superstar LeBron James Mean Mugs, Proceeds to Talk Trash vs. Rockets
- Video: LeBron James Pulls Up to Lakers-Rockets Game With Tribute to Colin Kaepernick
- Derek Fisher Highlights Major Difference Between Him and LeBron James on Top of All-Time Playoff Wins List
- Report: Danuel House Jr. Expelled From Bubble After Having Unauthorized Guest in Room for ‘Multiple Hours’
- Lakers Superstar Anthony Davis Makes Bold Statement About Playing Center in Playoffs
- Lakers Guard Alex Caruso Explains Why He Has the ‘Cojones’ to Make Plays in the Clutch
- New LeBron 18 ‘Multi-Color’ Sneakers to Debut During NBA Finals
- Damian Lillard Releases Tribute Track Dedicated to Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant
- Frank Vogel Reveals That Lakers Have Found Their 3rd True Star
Video: LeBron James Laughs in Russell Westbrook’s Face After He Says He Should Be Doubled
-
- Updated: September 13, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers are destroying the Houston Rockets in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals.
As his team faces elimination, Russell Westbrook tried to show some bravado, but LeBron James simply laughed at him.
Russ telling the Lakers they better double him down 29 points. 💀💀💀
LeBron’s laughing at the end pic.twitter.com/Oe7EYywvxK
— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 13, 2020
It has been a very frustrating series for the Rockets. They won Game 1 112-97 and looked to have a real shot at unseating the top-seeded team in the Western Conference.
But since then, the Lakers have won three straight, and they took a huge lead into the fourth quarter of Game 5.
Westbrook has put up his usual individual numbers in the series, but his team has had trouble dealing with L.A.’s tight defense.
After a frustrating loss last year to the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the playoffs, Westbrook is headed towards yet another empty playoff exit.