The Los Angeles Lakers are destroying the Houston Rockets in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals.

As his team faces elimination, Russell Westbrook tried to show some bravado, but LeBron James simply laughed at him.

Russ telling the Lakers they better double him down 29 points. 💀💀💀 LeBron’s laughing at the end pic.twitter.com/Oe7EYywvxK — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 13, 2020

It has been a very frustrating series for the Rockets. They won Game 1 112-97 and looked to have a real shot at unseating the top-seeded team in the Western Conference.

But since then, the Lakers have won three straight, and they took a huge lead into the fourth quarter of Game 5.

Westbrook has put up his usual individual numbers in the series, but his team has had trouble dealing with L.A.’s tight defense.

After a frustrating loss last year to the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the playoffs, Westbrook is headed towards yet another empty playoff exit.