Today may be LeBron James’ 36th birthday, but the occasion didn’t dampen his generous spirit.

Just after his Los Angeles Lakers defeated the San Antonio Spurs 121-107, he gave away some game-worn gear to a couple of lucky young fans.

LeBron gave out some gifts on his birthday (h/t @sabreenajm for catching this) pic.twitter.com/qwXowfVHId — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) December 31, 2020

It seemed like just another night at the office for James, as he scored 26 points and added eight assists for the Purple and Gold.

However, he did add yet another milestone to his resume, as he scored in double digits for the 1,000th consecutive game, becoming the first NBA player to achieve such a feat.

After a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday in which they looked slow and sluggish, the Lakers got back to basics by playing better defense and reigniting their vaunted fast break.

The Lakers will again face the Spurs in San Antonio on Friday before heading down the road for back-to-back games against the Memphis Grizzlies.