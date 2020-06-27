Video: Lakers Guard Addresses Concerns With NBA Restart, Says Players May Get ‘Claustrophobic or Homesick’

Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green shared his thoughts on the concerns surrounding the NBA’s resumption in Orlando, Fla. at the end of July.

More from my conversation with @DGreen_14. He spoke about what concerns him about going into the @NBA bubble in Orlando @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/4ZBhyk2d4q — Otis Livingston (@OlivingstonTV) June 27, 2020

“I think the biggest concern for guys is their families,” Green said. “And that is the biggest concern about the bubble. Not being able to see their families for two months or having to visit your friends, and being locked in this place without having any interactions with our outside world. “So we’ll see how long it lasts. Hopefully, no rules are broken.”

Green also mentioned that the NBA and its players must remain focused on the bubble and the task at hand. The Lakers have already lost guard Avery Bradley, after he decided to opt-out of the league’s resumption.

“Some guys may get a little claustrophobic or homesick or just have that human connection of getting outside and being with their friends and families,” he said. “I think that is probably the biggest task of staying in the bubble and keeping guys focused on the bubble.”

While some players are against the league’s restart plan due to social issues plaguing the United States, Green thinks that the stage of the NBA playoffs is a great place for players to use their platforms.

“Some guys may disagree, have their own opinion,” Green said. “They’d rather use their social media platforms or just be in their communities, and using it that way. But, no knock to it, but I believe in this day and age, this era, everything is social media. “Everything is media. Everything is the internet. There’s no bigger stage of all those things than the NBA Finals or the NBA playoffs. I would have to debate that I think that’s the biggest or best way to do it.”

Green and the Lakers are currently the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and are looking to secure an NBA title.

The 33-year-old is averaging 8.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game for Los Angeles this season.