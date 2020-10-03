- Video: Kyle Kuzma makes head-scratching pass that leaves LeBron James and Anthony Davis stunned
- Updated: October 3, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers continue to impose their will against the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. Game 2 is going as expected against a shorthanded Heat squad with LeBron James and company cruising in the first half.
Although the Lakers are firing on all cylinders and are well on their way to taking a 2-0 series lead in the Finals, Kyle Kuzma continues to struggle, and his latest pass to James is the perfect example of him simply not being on the same page.
Kyle Kuzma doing everything he can to keep the Heat in it pic.twitter.com/lnqUtpzFCa
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 3, 2020
Los Angeles has been able to dominate the competition regardless of Kuzma’s struggles, but it has been a glaring problem for the promising young forward throughout the NBA playoffs.
Only time will tell whether Kuzma can put it together and make an impact in the Finals, but right now, his struggles persist as the Lakers try to win their 17th NBA title in franchise history.