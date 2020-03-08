- Video: Kyle Kuzma Crowns LeBron James After Impressive Win vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Updated: March 8, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers continued their strong streak of performances against some of the NBA’s best teams when they defeated the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday afternoon.
Near the end of the convincing 112-103 victory, Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma crowned LeBron James as he approached the bench.
Kuzma crowned The King 👑 pic.twitter.com/aASUIa8tse
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 8, 2020
James had a fantastic outing against the Clippers and finished the game with 28 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and two blocks.
His superstar teammate Anthony Davis also had a strong game. Davis finished with a team-high 30 points to go along with eight boards, two assists, two steals and a block.
Still, it was James who was crowned by his teammate near the end of the game.
All season long, the four-time MVP has been an exemplary leader. He has helped keep the Lakers focused on their ultimate task through thick and thin.
In Sunday’s win, the Lakers capped off an impressive three-game sweep of three NBA Finals hopefuls.
This past Tuesday, the Lakers dominated the Philadelphia 76ers, 120-107. James then led the Lakers to a convincing 113-103 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.
Sunday’s win, which was their first victory over the Clippers this season, will likely only improve the confidence within the Lakers’ locker room going forward.
With several more playoff hopefuls on the near horizon for the Lakers, they can continue to prove that they are prepared for a deep playoff run this season.