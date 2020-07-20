Video: JaVale McGee Hilariously Reacts to Lakers Bus Driver Revealing Her Son Has Tattoo in Pubic Region

Los Angeles Lakers center JaVale McGee recently received too much information from the team’s bus driver during a very candid conversation with her about tattoos.

The awkward moment happened as McGee was on his way inside the team bus and the driver started chatting with him regarding his stomach tattoo.

She let her guard down for a moment and shared with McGee about her own son’s tattoos, including one in his pubic area.

“He’s got one down by his pubes,” the bus driver said. “I said, ‘Oh my God!’ I just cringed at the pain.” “I cringed a little bit just now, too,” McGee responded. “That’s crazy.”

Based on McGee’s hilarious reaction later in the video, having a tattoo in the pubic region isn’t something that he seems to want to explore.

McGee has been showing fans what life is like for the Lakers inside the NBA’s bubble in Orlando, Fla.

Through his series of video blogs, the veteran center has been giving his followers a free all-access pass to some of the Lakers’ practice sessions, the hotel where he is staying in and many of his activities inside the bubble.

The Lakers are preparing for their final eight regular season games before heading into the 2020 NBA playoffs. Their quest for the title begins on July 30, as they will face the Los Angeles Clippers in their first game since March of this year.

McGee will be counted on to provide inside scoring and a defensive presence in the paint for the Purple and Gold as he seeks his third NBA championship ring.