Video: J. Cole and Talen Horton-Tucker seen getting incredible work in with Phil Handy

- Updated: July 5, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker has been working out with Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy and rapper J. Cole.
J.cole and THT working out with the Great @94feetofgame 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/kjGa99Ac1T
— David Portillo (@D_Portillo_0) July 4, 2021
Horton-Tucker, 20, is entering one of the most important offseasons of his young career.
The Lakers guard will be a restricted free agent if the team extends him a qualifying offer, which means the team can match any offer sheet he signs in free agency.
Horton-Tucker has shown some serious potential in his first few NBA seasons, and he could solidify himself as a part of the Lakers’ future by agreeing to a long-term deal with the team.
Last season, Horton-Tucker averaged 9.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 28.2 percent from beyond the arc.
It’s a good sign that he is working out with a Lakers assistant like Handy, and Horton-Tucker will hopefully improve his 3-point shot to make him a more complete player this offseason.
The Lakers will have several free agents to look at this offseason, but Horton-Tucker’s age and potential certainly make him one of the most intriguing.