Video: Diehard fan pays tribute to LeBron James with epic back tattoo
- Updated: November 2, 2020
Over the course of LeBron James’ legendary career, plenty of fans have cheered on his exploits, but one fan has taken that support to a new level with an incredible new tattoo of James.
What y’all think of this #LeBronJames tattoo?! 👇🤔 (IG: thierespaimtattoo) @KingJames pic.twitter.com/PtUiqlckrt
— WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) November 1, 2020
The incredibly detailed artwork of James encompasses the unknown person’s back, a process that undoubtedly took countless hours of work and patience.
James long ago became a basketball icon and is still basking in leading the Los Angeles Lakers to their first NBA title in a decade.
Like the other three league championships that he won as a member of both the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers, James garnered the Finals MVP award for his outstanding performance in the six-game victory over the Heat.
That effort served as vindication for James, who had some critics stating that his career was on the decline after an injury-plagued 2018-19 season limited him to a career-low 55 games.
There’s no indication exactly where the individual with the new tattoo is located, though it seems likely that James would be more than happy to meet with him if the opportunity presented itself.