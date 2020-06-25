Report: LeBron James Made Insane Amount of Money When Apple Bought Beats

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is one of the richest athletes in the world.

According to Jason Kelly of Bloomberg.com, the four-time MVP earned more than $100 million when Apple Inc. bought Beats Electronics and Beats Music in 2014.

“Wachter, who’s advised Bono and Arnold Schwarzenegger, helped James and [Maverick] Carter team up with Cannondale bikes and Beats Electronics, a partnership that earned James more than $100 million when Apple Inc. bought Beats for $3 billion in 2014, say people familiar with the deal,” Kelly wrote.

James, 35, has been extremely successful off the court throughout the years.

While the three-time champ’s fame initiated from basketball, James has made a name for himself in a variety of other ways since entering the NBA in 2003.

The forward has starred in entertaining movies, opened a school for at-risk students, ventured into numerous business initiatives, started non-profits and much more.

In addition, James has multiple sources of lucrative income. His lifetime deal with Nike is believed to be worth over a whopping $1 billion.

Recently, James has been extremely active with social justice issues. As a matter of fact, the veteran formed the More Than a Vote initiative, which seeks to end voter suppression directed towards the African-American community.

At current, James is focused on securing his fourth championship.

The Lakers currently hold the best record in the Western Conference this season. They are one of the favorites to win the 2020 title.

The All-Star is averaging 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game this season.