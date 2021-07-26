Video: Camp counselor pretends to FaceTime LeBron James as campers hilariously freak out

A camp counselor went viral on Twitter on Monday for a prank that involved a video of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

The counselor tricked the kids at the camp into thinking that she was FaceTiming James with a video of the Lakers star nodding on camera.

The reaction of kids to seeing James on the screen is priceless.

told my campers i had a surprise for them today😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/K5c9HxioDP — kaylee (@kayleecpinson) July 26, 2021

There’s no doubt that James is still one of the favorite athletes of young fans everywhere.

The Lakers forward had his movie, “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” released this summer, and it will likely endear him to even more of the young generation.

A 17-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion, James is one of the greatest players in NBA history.

While it may have been a prank, this camp counselor seems to have made her students’ day with the fake call to James.