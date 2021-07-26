   Video: Camp counselor pretends to FaceTime LeBron James as campers hilariously freak out - Lakers Daily
LeBron James Lakers Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

A camp counselor went viral on Twitter on Monday for a prank that involved a video of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

The counselor tricked the kids at the camp into thinking that she was FaceTiming James with a video of the Lakers star nodding on camera.

The reaction of kids to seeing James on the screen is priceless.

There’s no doubt that James is still one of the favorite athletes of young fans everywhere.

The Lakers forward had his movie, “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” released this summer, and it will likely endear him to even more of the young generation.

A 17-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion, James is one of the greatest players in NBA history.

While it may have been a prank, this camp counselor seems to have made her students’ day with the fake call to James.