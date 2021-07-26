- Video: Camp counselor pretends to FaceTime LeBron James as campers hilariously freak out
- DeMar DeRozan’s eye-opening comments about playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis on Lakers
- Report: Lakers listed amongst appealing trade destinations for Wizards star Bradley Beal
- Donald Trump strangely speculates how LeBron James would perform as trans athlete in women’s sports
- Adrian Wojnarowski mentions Ricky Rubio as a potential target for the Lakers
- Report: Lakers have offered Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma to ‘almost’ every team in the league
- Report: Lakers and Kings discussing deal centered around Buddy Hield and Kyle Kuzma
- Report: Lakers targeting Russell Westbrook to lessen playmaking pressure off LeBron James
- Report: Lakers have developed ‘traction’ in pursuit of Russell Westbrook
- Report: Dennis Schroder thinks he’s $100M player, while Lakers see him as 6th man and are ready to move on
Video: Camp counselor pretends to FaceTime LeBron James as campers hilariously freak out
-
- Updated: July 26, 2021
A camp counselor went viral on Twitter on Monday for a prank that involved a video of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
The counselor tricked the kids at the camp into thinking that she was FaceTiming James with a video of the Lakers star nodding on camera.
The reaction of kids to seeing James on the screen is priceless.
told my campers i had a surprise for them today😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/K5c9HxioDP
— kaylee (@kayleecpinson) July 26, 2021
There’s no doubt that James is still one of the favorite athletes of young fans everywhere.
The Lakers forward had his movie, “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” released this summer, and it will likely endear him to even more of the young generation.
A 17-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion, James is one of the greatest players in NBA history.
While it may have been a prank, this camp counselor seems to have made her students’ day with the fake call to James.