Recently, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva called out Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, saying that he should contribute money to the reward that is being offered for information regarding the recent ambush and shooting of two deputies.

Shortly after the sheriff issued the surprising challenge, Vanessa Bryant fired back.

Bryant took to Instagram to expose Villanueva regarding the reports that his department may have leaked images from the scene of the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Bryant’s husband and daughter earlier this year.

Surely, Bryant feels little sympathy for Villanueva and his department. Instead, she seems determined for calling the department out for what she believes is an incredible level of hypocrisy.

As for James, he is one of the most media-savvy athletes to ever play professional sports. Surely, he knows that he will not be served by taking the bait that the L.A. sheriff has tried to lay for him.